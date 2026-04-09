Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz vs. Jean-Julien Rojer / Horia Tecău

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Video highlights of the match Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz vs. Jean-Julien Rojer / Theodore Winegar in the 2nd round of doubles on 09/07/2026 as part of the US Open 2026. #USOpen #Tennis #highlightsmixed Tennis US Open highlightsmixed

This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland