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Video Highlights of the match Luciano Darderi vs. Dalibor Svrcina in the 2nd round on 09/03/2026 as part of the US Open 2026. #USOpen #Tennis #highlightsmenssingles Tennis US Open Highlights men's singles

This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland