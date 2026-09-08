Privacy settings unavailableThe privacy settings could not be loaded. Please disable your ad blocker if applicable and reload the page. Reload Page Oliver Majdandzic vs. Keaton Hance US Open 2026 Today, 4:39 PM Follow US Open 2026: Video livestream of the match Oliver Majdandzic vs. Keaton Hance. @us-open #tennis #usopen #juniorsTennisUS OpenjuniorsUS Open 2026 is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation. This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland