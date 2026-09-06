Privacy settings unavailableThe privacy settings could not be loaded. Please disable your ad blocker if applicable and reload the page. Reload Page Thara Gowda vs. Emily Victoria Eigelsbach US Open 2026 Today, 5:00 PM Follow Video livestream of the match Thara Gowda vs. Emily Victoria Eigelsbach. @us-open #tennis #usopen #juniorsTennisUS OpenjuniorsUS Open 2026 is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation. This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland