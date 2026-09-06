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Thara Gowda vs. Emily Victoria Eigelsbach

US Open 2026
US Open 2026

Video livestream of the match Thara Gowda vs. Emily Victoria Eigelsbach. @us-open #tennis #usopen #juniors

TennisUS Openjuniors
US Open 2026 is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.
This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland  

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