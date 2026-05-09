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Wanda Diamond League - Brussels - Commentary by Dennis Baier and Robert Baumann

Wanda Diamond League
Wanda Diamond League

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Video livestream of the 16th meeting in Brussels on 09/05/2026 at 19:45 in the framework of the Wanda Diamond League. #leichtathletik #WorldAthletics #WandaDiamondLeague2026 @world-athletics

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Wanda Diamond League is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.
This livestream is only available Germany.

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