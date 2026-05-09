Wanda Diamond League - Brussels - Commentary by Dennis Baier and Robert Baumann Wanda Diamond League 9/5/26, 5:45 PM UPCOMING From €6.50 Follow Video livestream of the 16th meeting in Brussels on 09/05/2026 at 19:45 in the framework of the Wanda Diamond League. #leichtathletik #WorldAthletics #WandaDiamondLeague2026 @world-athleticsTrack and fieldWorld AthleticsContinental Tour GoldWanda Diamond LeagueWanda Diamond League is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation. This livestream is only available Germany.