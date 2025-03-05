8/21/26, 5:45 PM UPCOMING : Live in 19d • 6h • 34m • 10s
Video livestream of the twelfth meeting in Lausanne on 08/21/2026 at :45 PM as part of the Wanda Diamond League 2026 - Commentary by Dennis Baier and Linn Kleine. #leichtathletik #WorldAthletics #WandaDiamondLeague #WandaDiamondLeague2026 @world-athletics
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