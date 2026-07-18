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Wanda Diamond League - London - Commentary by Florian Weber and Max Thorwirth

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Wanda Diamond League
Wanda Diamond League

7/18/26, 12:45 PM

Video livestream of the 11th meeting in London on 07/18/2026 at :45 PM as part of the Wanda Diamond League 2026 - Commentary by Florian Weber and Max Thorwirth. #leichtathletik #WorldAthletics #WandaDiamondLeague #WandaDiamondLeague2026 @world-athletics

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