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COOKIE NOTICE

Table of Contents

  1. What are cookies?
  2. What data is stored in the cookies?
  3. What kind of cookies do we use?
  4. How can you adjust your cookie settings or delete cookies?
  5. Contact

The following cookie notes apply to the online offer under sporteurope.tv ("Online-Angebot"). This online offer uses cookies and similar technologies (hereinafter collectively referred to as "cookies").

We participate in the "IAB Europe Transparency & Consent Framework" and comply with its specifications and guidelines. We use the consent management platform (CMP) with the identification number 5 in connection with our cookie-based processes.

1. What are cookies?

Cookies are small text files that are sent when visiting a website and stored in the browser of the user's device. When the corresponding website is called up again, the browser sends the content of the cookies back and thus enables recognition of the user device. Certain cookies are automatically deleted after the end of the browser session (so-called session cookies), while others are stored in the browser of the user device for a specified period or permanently and delete themselves automatically afterwards (so-called temporary or permanent cookies).

2. What data is stored in cookies?

Cookies fundamentally do not store data that can identify you as a person (such as names, email addresses, or IP addresses). Instead, cookies typically contain a code (so-called identifier) as well as information about the storage period and, if applicable, certain technical characteristics (e.g. security features).

3. What kind of cookies do we use?

Essential Cookies

Certain cookies are necessary for us to provide our online services securely. You can find information on essential cookies here:

  1. Session Cookie

    • Collected data: device ID, session ID, account ID, name, email, country, title, gender, address
    • Purpose of processing: login function
    • Cookie storage duration: data is deleted as soon as the session is ended by the logout button
    • Cookie access by additional data recipients: No

  2. Usercentrics

    • Collected data: opt-in and opt-out data, referrer URL, user agent, user settings, consent ID, time of consent, type of consent, template version, banner language, IP address, geographic location
    • Purpose of processing: operation of the consent management platform

4. How can you adjust your cookie settings or delete cookies?

Except for essential cookies, we use cookies only with your consent. You can grant this consent through our Consent Management Platform (CMP) and revoke it at any time with effect for the future by adjusting the stored settings. You can delete cookies already stored at any time in your browser. Please note that this online offer may not work or may only work to a limited extent without cookies.

5. Contact

[email protected]. If you would like to contact us, you can reach us as follows:

DOSB New Media GmbH

Radlkoferstraße 2

81373 Munich

[email protected]