These general terms of use inform the users (hereinafter "User") of the product "Sporteurope.TV" provided by DOSB New Media GmbH in the digital offerings (via website, App Store platforms, and Smart TV platforms
The offer provides the user with a media player for retrieving audiovisual content as well as news and data on various sports. The registration- and fee-based content can only be used by the user as long as they are registered (see section II).
The offer is available not only on the website https://sporteurope.tv but also on various mobile operating systems and smart TVs, and is distributed through different app platforms depending on the operating system or device. Installation and full use require a valid account with the respective app platform (e.g. Apple Account) and a corresponding device (e.g. smartphone). For installation of possibly required players or apps and retrieval of audiovisual content, an internet connection via WLAN or mobile network (such as LTE) to the device is also required, for which separate costs may be incurred by the respective telecommunications provider. When retrieving audiovisual content, the transfer of a larger amount of data is required, which is why the provider expressly recommends use only within the framework of a time- and volume-independent flat-rate tariff. For a possibly uninterrupted retrieval of audiovisual content, the provider also recommends a minimum data transfer rate of 1 Mbit/s downstream. Depending on
The user can register on the website https://sporteurope.tv or in the app of the offer. The user can manage their account and change their master data, such as email address and password, as well as consent to receive advertising, in their personal area "My Profile" on the website.
Users who want to independently and actively contribute a livestream or other content (hereinafter also referred to as "third-party content") to the platform can create an official profile as a club/team, event/competition, professional athlete, league/team, or association for the content (hereinafter referred to as "third-party content provider"). If a profile already exists from previous years and is managed by the provider, third-party content providers can request a verified access under specification of an official email address to manage the profile independently.
Each user is obliged to provide their master data requested during registration (email address, possibly name and/or contact information as well as preferred payment methods) truthfully
The user can conclude a paid subscription contract (hereinafter referred to as "subscription" or "usage agreement") that entitles them to access paid content during the term. With such a subscription, the provider only grants the user the right to use the content included in the subscription for a specific period - separately indicated in the ordering process within the scope of the service description (e.g. limited access to live streams). The user does not acquire an unlimited right of use to the content. Furthermore, the user has no claim to specific content, unless the provider has expressly promised specific content to the user.
By submitting the completed registration form, the user declares to the provider the offer to conclude a paid subscription for the use of the offer. The provider confirms this offer to the user by email. If the offer is activated at an earlier point in time, the contract is already concluded by the activation.
Without complete and confirmed payment, the user can only use the content that is not subject to payment and registration. The provider reserves the right to reject individual registrations without giving reasons.
When concluding a paid subscription, the user has the following right of withdrawal:
You have the right to withdraw from this contract within fourteen days without giving any reason.
The withdrawal period is fourteen days from the day of conclusion of the contract.
To exercise your right of withdrawal, you must inform us (DOSB New Media GmbH, Radlkoferstraße 2, 81373 München, Email: [email protected]) of your decision to withdraw from this contract by means of a clear statement (e.g. a letter sent by post or a digital statement). You can use the sample withdrawal form below, which is not pre-filled. Alternatively, you can use this link to submit the form.
To meet the withdrawal deadline, it is sufficient for you to send the notification of the exercise of the right of withdrawal before the expiry of the withdrawal period.
The usage agreement for the subscription between the provider and the user and/or the user and the publisher is concluded for the duration of the period specified in the respective service description (hereinafter referred to as "minimum term"). Unless otherwise specified in the service description, the subscription will automatically renew for the original minimum term if it is not canceled at least 24 hours before the start of the renewal period. The user can cancel the usage agreement on the website https://sporteurope.tv, provided the above deadline is met. However, after termination of the subscription, the user will only have access to functions that do not require registration.
Cancellation of the subscription, revocation of registration, and/or deletion of the account will not affect the provider's or third-party content provider's claim to payment for a subscription that the user has already effectively concluded.
The right of both parties to terminate the usage agreement without notice for good cause remains unaffected by the above regulation. Good cause for extraordinary termination exists for the provider in particular if
Content that, according to § 4 Abs. 2 Jugendmedienstaatsvertrag (JMStV), may only be made accessible to adults (hereinafter referred to as "Adult Offers"), is only offered by the provider to persons over 18 years of age (closed user group).
The provider only grants access to Adult Offers to natural persons whose age of majority has been verified. The verification of the age of majority is carried out through the user's registration via an age verification system (hereinafter referred to as "AVS"). Such registration is only permitted for natural persons.
The user is obligated not to support persons under 18 years of age in accessing Adult Offers, in particular to secure access to Adult Offers from the access of persons under 18 years of age to a reasonable extent. In particular, the user ensures that third parties do not circumvent the AVS using the PIN assigned to the user. If there is reason to suspect that third parties have gained knowledge of the PIN assigned to the user and/or are using it improperly, the user will change
The user is liable to the provider for
The accessible content is legally protected, particularly by copyright and related rights. The provider is obligated to collaborate with the artists and other rights holders to combat unauthorized reproduction (piracy).
The unauthorized sharing of content, for example via a peer-to-peer network or file hoster, as well as the unauthorized reproduction, making available, uploading, downloading, or other distribution of content and/or the support of such actions is expressly prohibited and can lead to an immediate termination of the usage relationship and the assertion of further claims.