GENERAL TERMS OF USE

Offer for Retrieval of Audiovisual Content

The offer provides the user with a media player for retrieving audiovisual content as well as news and data on various sports. The registration- and fee-based content can only be used by the user as long as they are registered (see section II).

The offer is available not only on the website https://sporteurope.tv but also on various mobile operating systems and smart TVs, and is distributed through different app platforms depending on the operating system or device. Installation and full use require a valid account with the respective app platform (e.g. Apple Account) and a corresponding device (e.g. smartphone). For installation of possibly required players or apps and retrieval of audiovisual content, an internet connection via WLAN or mobile network (such as LTE) to the device is also required, for which separate costs may be incurred by the respective telecommunications provider. When retrieving audiovisual content, the transfer of a larger amount of data is required, which is why the provider expressly recommends use only within the framework of a time- and volume-independent flat-rate tariff. For a possibly uninterrupted retrieval of audiovisual content, the provider also recommends a minimum data transfer rate of 1 Mbit/s downstream. Depending on