You can find the previous Privacy Policy, which remains valid for existing customers until 7 May 2026, here. For new customers, the Privacy Policy below applies from 9 April 2026.

This Privacy Policy informs users of the Sporteurope.TV platform provided by DOSB New Media GmbH (hereinafter referred to as "DOSB") about the processing of their personal data when using the online services available on the following platforms: the website www.sporteurope.tv/en/ (hereinafter the "Website"), the Sporteurope.tv mobile application (hereinafter the "mobile app"), and the Smart TV application (hereinafter the "Smart TV app").

This Privacy Policy is intended for users from the European Economic Area (EEA), in particular from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The following information, including legal bases and data subject rights, is therefore based on the requirements of the GDPR, the BDSG, the TDDDG, and other EU and German laws.

Controller and contact details

Provider of the Website

The provider is responsible for data processing within the meaning of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This Website is provided by:

Company: DOSB New Media GmbH

Legal representative: Björn Beinhauer

Address: Radlkoferstraße 2, 81373 Munich, Germany

Contact for data protection enquiries

Company: DOSB New Media GmbH

Address: Radlkoferstraße 2, 81373 Munich, Germany

Email address: [email protected]

For all questions relating to data protection in connection with our online services or the use of our Website, app or Smart TV app, users may contact our Data Protection Officer at any time. The Data Protection Officer can be reached at the postal address above and at the email address stated above (for the attention of: “Data Protection Officer”). We expressly point out that, when using this email address, the contents will not be viewed exclusively by our Data Protection Officer. If you wish to exchange confidential information, we therefore ask users to first request direct contact via this email address.

Cross-platform data processing

DigitalOcean

We use cloud services provided by DigitalOcean LLC (101 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10013, USA) (hereinafter "DigitalOcean") to provide our IT infrastructure, host web applications, store data, and ensure the security of our systems. In this context, personal data is processed, particularly when users interact with our services, complete forms, or visit our Website. The data collected is used for technical provision, security, and the optimisation of our services.

The following personal data is collected:

Log data (including IP addresses and user agent headers)

Customer and user data from the data processing activities listed below

Session data

This data processing is carried out for the purpose of hosting and the technical operation of our web applications, the storage and management of data, protection against unauthorised access and attacks, and optimisation of server performance and backup security.

We process the aforementioned personal data on the basis of contract performance (Art. 6(1)(b) GDPR) and the controller’s legitimate interest in security measures, technical infrastructure, and optimisation (Art. 6(1)(f) GDPR).

DigitalOcean processes data in the USA. To protect personal data, we use appropriate safeguards such as the European Commission’s Standard Contractual Clauses.

Users can find further information here: https://www.digitalocean.com/legal/privacy-policy

WSC Sports

Our online service (except on Smart TV) is supported by WSC Sports Technologies Ltd., located at 37 Broadhurst Gardens, London, England, NW6 3QT, (hereinafter "WSC Sports") through highlight clips from sporting events. The clips are displayed in story format and allow users to click through the highlights of a match.

The following personal data is processed:

Usage data: type of clips viewed, clicks, time spent on the Website, interactions with the highlight clips (e.g. sharing function), pseudonymised user ID

type of clips viewed, clicks, time spent on the Website, interactions with the highlight clips (e.g. sharing function), pseudonymised user ID Device data: IP address, browser type and operating system, location data

This data processing is carried out for the purpose of improving the user experience, increasing community engagement, and simplifying content management. The legal basis is the users’ consent (Art. 6(1)(a) GDPR).

WSC Sports processes data in the USA. To protect the data, we use appropriate safeguards such as the European Commission’s Standard Contractual Clauses.

For further information, see: https://wsc-sports.com/privacy-policy/

Google Tag Manager

Our Website uses Google Tag Manager, a service provided for persons in the European Economic Area and Switzerland by Google Ireland Limited, Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland, and for all other persons by Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA ("Google").

Tag Manager is used to manage tools and external services that we use on our Website and enables the use of so-called tags. A tag is a code element stored in the source code of the Website in order, for example, to control which page or service elements and tools are activated and loaded and in what order. The tool triggers other tags, which in turn may collect data and are explained in more detail in this Privacy Policy. Some of the data is processed on a Google server in the USA.

For the use of Google Tag Manager, we have concluded a data processing agreement with Google Ireland Limited. If personal data is transferred by Google Ireland Limited to Google LLC in the USA, the data transfer takes place on the basis of the adequacy decision for the USA due to Google LLC’s certification under the EU-US Data Privacy Framework.

Users can find further information in Google’s information on Tag Manager: https://support.google.com/tagmanager/answer/6102821?hl=en

Google Analytics 4

Our Website uses the web analytics service Google Analytics 4, which is provided for persons in the European Economic Area and Switzerland by Google Ireland Limited, Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland, and for all other persons by Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA ("Google"). We integrate Google Analytics 4 via Google Tag Manager. If users have not consented to the use of analytics tools, their data will not be collected as part of Google Analytics 4.

Google Analytics 4 uses JavaScript and pixels to read information on users’ devices, and cookies to store information on their devices. This is done in order to analyse usage behaviour and improve our Website. Access data is compiled by Google on our behalf into pseudonymous usage profiles and transferred to a Google server in the USA. We use this information to evaluate the use of our Website and to compile reports on Website activity.

As part of the evaluation, Google Analytics 4 also uses artificial intelligence such as machine learning for automated analysis and enrichment of the data. For example, Google Analytics 4 models conversions to the extent that insufficient data is available to optimise evaluation and reporting. Data evaluations are carried out automatically with the aid of artificial intelligence or on the basis of certain individually defined criteria.

The following data may be processed by Google Analytics 4:

IP address

User ID and device ID

Referrer URL (the previously visited page)

Pages viewed (date, time, URL, title, duration of visit)

Downloaded files

Clicked links to other websites

Achievement of specific goals (conversions)

Technical information (operating system; browser type, version and language; device type, brand, model and resolution)

Approximate location (country, region and city, where applicable, based on the anonymised IP address)

We have configured the following privacy settings for Google Analytics 4:

IP address anonymisation

Advertising features disabled

Personalised advertising disabled

Remarketing disabled

Retention period of 2 months (and no resetting of the retention period upon new activity)

Cross-device and cross-page tracking (Google Signals) disabled

Data sharing disabled (in particular Google products and services, benchmarking, technical support, account specialist)

For the stated purpose, Google Analytics 4 sets the following cookies with the respective storage duration:

"_ga" (2 years), "_gid" (24 hours): recognising and distinguishing Website visitors by means of a user ID

"_ga_82G0VM644S" (2 years): retention of information about the current session

We have concluded a data processing agreement with Google Ireland Limited for the use of Google Analytics 4. If personal data is transferred by Google Ireland Limited to Google LLC in the USA, the data transfer takes place on the basis of the adequacy decision for the USA due to Google LLC’s certification under the EU-US Data Privacy Framework.

Users can find further information on Google Analytics 4 in Google’s Privacy Policy (https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en) and in the Google Analytics privacy terms (https://support.google.com/analytics/answer/6004245?hl=en). Users can also find further information on the cookies used by Google Analytics 4 in Google’s documentation (https://support.google.com/analytics/answer/11397207?hl=en).

Hosting

Our online service is operated by Cloudflare Germany GmbH (hereinafter "Cloudflare").

The following personal data is collected on this Website and stored on Cloudflare’s servers:

Log data (IP addresses, user agent headers)

Contact data (full profile including username, email address, billing address)

This data processing is carried out for the purpose of performing the contract (Art. 6(1)(b) GDPR) and in the interest of secure and fast provision of the online service by the controller (Art. 6(1)(f) GDPR). Cloudflare will process personal data only to the extent necessary to fulfil its service obligations.

For further information, see: https://www.cloudflare.com/en-gb/privacypolicy/

Contacting us

Users may contact us by email using the contact address stated above. The following personal data may be processed in this context:

Name

Email address

Telephone number

Information relating to the enquiry

The legal basis is Art. 6(1)(b) GDPR where the information is required to answer the enquiry or to initiate or perform a contract, and otherwise Art. 6(1)(f) GDPR based on our legitimate interest in allowing users to contact us and in being able to respond to their enquiries.

The data transmitted by users when contacting us will be deleted upon request, unless we still require the enquiry for the fulfilment of contractual or legal obligations (cf. section “Storage period”).

Registration

Registration is possible on our Website and in our mobile app, but not in the Smart TV app.

Users can create a user account. As part of registration, the mandatory information required is marked as such and is processed for the purpose of providing the user account on the basis of contractual obligations. The following personal data is processed in this context:

First and last name

Username

Address

Email address

User name

Password

User ID

Favourite sport

When registering a new account, we use the so-called double opt-in procedure. Under this double opt-in procedure, the user receives an email after registration. The users’ account will only be activated once they confirm in the notification email that they are the holder of the email address provided. If users confirm their email address, we store the email address, the time of registration, and the IP address used for registration until the user account is deleted.

When users use our registration and login functions and their user account, we store the IP address and the time of the respective user action. This storage is based on our legitimate interests as well as those of the users in protection against misuse and other unauthorised use (e.g. account sharing). As a matter of principle, this data is not disclosed to third parties unless such disclosure is necessary to pursue our claims or there is a legal obligation to do so.

Users may be informed by email about processes relevant to their user account, such as technical changes.

We process the aforementioned personal data for the following purposes:

Provision of contractual services and fulfilment of contractual obligations pursuant to Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (b) GDPR

Security measures pursuant to Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (b) GDPR

Provision of our online service and user-friendliness pursuant to Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (b) GDPR

If users terminate their user account, their data relating to the user account will be deleted, subject to any legal permission, obligation or the users’ consent. The legal basis is contract performance and pre-contractual enquiries pursuant to Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (b) GDPR or legitimate interests pursuant to Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (f) GDPR.

After deletion of the users’ account, the personal data will be restricted for further processing and deleted after 30 days, unless it is retained for purposes other than provision in the customer account or must be retained for legal reasons (e.g. internal storage of customer data, order transactions or invoices). It is the responsibility of customers to secure their data when terminating the user account.

Users can find the terms and conditions for the online service at the following link: https://sporteurope.tv/en/p/agb

Email communication

Newsletter

Users may subscribe to newsletters in order to receive regular information about DOSB’s services and promotions.

We use the so-called double opt-in procedure for newsletter subscriptions. Under this double opt-in procedure, newsletters are only sent to users by email once they have confirmed in the notification email by clicking a link that they are the holder of the email address provided. If users confirm their email address, we store the email address, the time of subscription, and the IP address used for the subscription until users unsubscribe from the newsletter. The storage serves the purpose of sending the newsletter to users and proving their subscription.

The legal basis for the processing of personal data is the users’ consent pursuant to Art. 6(1)(a) GDPR. Users may withdraw their consent at any time with effect for the future by unsubscribing from the newsletter. A corresponding unsubscribe link is included in every newsletter. Notification to the contact details provided in section 1 or in the newsletter (e.g. by email or letter) is also sufficient. Once users unsubscribe from the newsletter, they will no longer be contacted by us.

Users can find further information here: https://www.twilio.com/en-us/legal/privacy

We use HubSpot, Inc., located at 25 First Street, Cambridge, MA 02141 USA (hereinafter “HubSpot”), to send our newsletter. We have concluded a data processing agreement with HubSpot. Personal data is stored in encrypted form in Europe and transmitted in encrypted form by HubSpot. Where HubSpot works with sub-processors whose parent company is not established in the European Union, HubSpot and its sub-processors have entered into Standard Contractual Clauses and implemented additional measures to protect the data.

Users can find further information here: https://legal.hubspot.com/privacy-policy

Notification

The so-called notification emails (transactional emails) are sent via Mailtrap, which is provided by the service provider Customer and Railsware Products Studio LLC, 117 E Colorado Blvd, Suite 600, Pasadena, CA 91105 (hereinafter “Mailtrap”). We have concluded a data processing agreement with Mailtrap. The following personal data is processed:

Email content: email addresses, headers, subject lines, message bodies and attachments processed through the testing or sending infrastructure

User account data: name, email address, organisation name, login data

Technical data: IP address, device information, browser type, operating system and logs

Support/communication data: data shared via support enquiries or feedback

Usage tracking: cookie and behavioural data for analytics and personalisation

Personal data is stored for 30 days and then deleted automatically. This data is used for the following purposes: service functionality, account management, billing and payments, security and fraud prevention, and customer support.

The legal basis for processing personal data is the users’ consent pursuant to Art. 6(1)(a) GDPR. Users may withdraw their consent at any time with effect for the future by deleting their customer account. A corresponding profile deletion button is available in the customer account settings. Once users have deleted the customer account, they will no longer be contacted by us.

Personal data is transferred by Mailtrap in encrypted form to third countries. The basis for the transfer to a third country is the Standard Contractual Clauses. Where Mailtrap works with sub-processors whose parent company is not established in the European Union, Mailtrap and its sub-processors have entered into Standard Contractual Clauses and implemented additional measures to protect the data.

Users can find further information at the following link: https://mailtrap.io/privacy/

Analytics tools

Bugsnag

We use a technical error analysis tool from Bugsnag (hereinafter "Bugsnag"), provided by the service provider SmartBear Software Inc., 450 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA 02145, USA. The tool helps us to analyse, evaluate and categorise errors when they occur. In order to improve the availability and technical stability of our platforms (Website and mobile app) by monitoring functionality, system stability and identifying code errors, we may automatically transmit the following information to Bugsnag in the event of a software error:

Device information (operating system, browser version, browser type)

IP address of the device used

Details of the page visited at the time of the error and the time of the error

The legal basis for the aforementioned processing activities is Art. 6(1)(f) GDPR. The data is expressly not evaluated for advertising purposes. The data is collected anonymously and is not used in a personally identifiable manner, and is subsequently deleted. This analysis helps us to further improve our Website and remedy undetected code errors. The resulting processing lies in our legitimate interest, as the data serves solely the purpose of error identification and analysis.

Users can find further information at the following link: https://smartbear.com/privacy/

Payment procedures

This section does not apply to Smart TV, as no purchases can be made directly on that platform. However, users can be redirected via the QR code displayed on Smart TV to the online service in a browser and complete their purchase on the Website or mobile app.

Users have the option of choosing, in addition to banks and credit institutions, other service providers (collectively "payment service providers") for an efficient and secure payment process when ordering services.

We process the following personal data during the payment process:

Inventory data (e.g. user name, contact information (email address), address, etc.)

(e.g. user name, contact information (email address), address, etc.) Payment data (e.g. bank details, payment history, country of payment method, validity period, type of credit card)

(e.g. bank details, payment history, country of payment method, validity period, type of credit card) Contract data (e.g. subject matter of the contract, term)

(e.g. subject matter of the contract, term) Meta, communication and procedural data (e.g. time information, identification numbers), contact details (e.g. postal and email addresses or telephone numbers), profile_id, user_id

This data is processed for the purpose of carrying out transactions and preventing fraud. The legal basis is contract performance pursuant to Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (b) GDPR and legitimate interest pursuant to Art. 6(1)(f) GDPR.

The account or credit card information entered by users is processed and stored only by the payment service providers. This means that we only receive information confirming or rejecting the payment. In some cases, the payment service providers may transfer the data to credit agencies. This transfer is intended for identity and creditworthiness checks.

Below, users will find a list of information on the payment service providers used:

Website only: Stripe (Stripe, Inc., 510 Townsend Street, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA) Basis for third-country transfer: Data Privacy Framework (DPF) Contact option for data protection enquiries: https://support.stripe.com/questions/personal-data-subject-access-requests-for-eu-residents-under-gdpr?locale=en-GB Website: https://stripe.com Privacy Policy: https://stripe.com/gb/privacy

(Stripe, Inc., 510 Townsend Street, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA) Website only: PayPal (PayPal (Europe) S.à r.l. et Cie, S.C.A., 22-24 Boulevard Royal, L-2449 Luxembourg) Basis for third-country transfer: Data processing agreement Contact option for data protection enquiries: https://www.paypal.com/uk/smarthelp/contact-us/privacy Website: https://www.paypal.com/uk/webapps/mpp/home Privacy Policy: https://www.paypal.com/uk/webapps/mpp/ua/privacy-full

(PayPal (Europe) S.à r.l. et Cie, S.C.A., 22-24 Boulevard Royal, L-2449 Luxembourg) Mobile app only: Apple Pay (Apple Inc., Infinite Loop, Cupertino, CA 95014, USA) Basis for third-country transfer: Data Privacy Framework (DPF) Contact option for data protection enquiries: https://www.apple.com/privacy/contact/ Website: https://www.apple.com/uk/apple-pay/ Privacy Policy: https://www.apple.com/legal/privacy/en-ww/

(Apple Inc., Infinite Loop, Cupertino, CA 95014, USA) Mobile app only: Google Pay (Google Ireland Limited, Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland) Basis for third-country transfer: Data Privacy Framework (DPF) Contact option for data protection enquiries: https://support.google.com/policies/contact/general_privacy_form Website: https://pay.google.com/intl/en_en/about/ Privacy Policy: https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en-GB

(Google Ireland Limited, Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland)

Data processing on the Website

Accessing our online service

Each time our Website is used, we collect connection data that the users’ browser automatically transmits in order to enable them to visit the Website. This connection data includes the so-called HTTP header information, including the user agent, and in particular includes:

IP address of the requesting device

Method (e.g. GET, POST), date and time of the request

Address of the accessed Website and path of the requested file

Where applicable, the previously accessed or requesting Website/file (HTTP referrer)

Information about the browser and operating system used

HTTP protocol version, HTTP status code, size of the delivered file

Request information such as language, type of content, content encoding, character sets

The processing of this connection data is absolutely necessary in order to enable the visit to the Website, to ensure the ongoing functionality and security of our systems, and to maintain our Website in general from an administrative perspective. The connection data is also stored temporarily in internal log files for the purposes described above, limited in time and content to what is necessary, in order, for example, to identify the cause of repeated or malicious requests that endanger the stability and security of our Website and to take action against them. The legal basis is Art. 6(1)(b) GDPR if the page access occurs in the course of initiating or performing a contract, and otherwise Art. 6(1)(f) GDPR based on our legitimate interest in enabling access to the Website and ensuring the ongoing functionality and security of our systems.

The log files are stored for a short period and then anonymised. In exceptional cases, individual log files and IP addresses are stored for longer in order to prevent further cyberattacks from that IP address and/or to take criminal law enforcement action against the attackers.

For server monitoring, problem identification, improvement of the user experience, analysis of user behaviour causing problems, application performance monitoring, and error detection, we use the service provider New Relic, Inc., Attn: Legal Department, 188 Spear Street, Suite 1200, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA (hereinafter "New Relic"). In particular, New Relic is used for IP masking (pseudonymisation of the IP address). The data is deleted after 30 days. The IP address is not anonymised and is stored until the account is deleted.

The legal basis is Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (f) GDPR due to our legitimate interest in the security and ongoing functionality of the systems. The basis for the transfer to a third country is the Data Privacy Framework (DPF).

Users can find further information at the following link: https://newrelic.com/termsandconditions/privacy

SSL and TLS encryption

To protect personal data and other confidential content when content is transmitted during the use of the Website between the data subjects and us and vice versa, SSL or TLS encryption is used for security reasons. Data subjects can recognise the encrypted connection by the character string "https://" in the browser address bar and the padlock symbol displayed in the browser.

If SSL or TLS encryption is activated, the data that data subjects transmit to us is protected in accordance with the state of the art and cannot be read by third parties.

Content delivery network

We use a "content delivery network" (hereinafter "CDN"). A CDN is a service with the help of which content from an online service, in particular large media files such as graphics or program scripts, can be delivered more quickly and securely with the help of regionally distributed servers connected via the internet.

The service provider is Cloudflare, Inc., 101 Townsend St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA (hereinafter "Cloudflare").

The following personal data is processed:

Content data (e.g. posts, photos, videos)

Usage data (e.g. access times, clicked webpages)

Communication data (e.g. information about the device used, IP address)

We have concluded a data processing agreement with Cloudflare. Personal data is transferred by Cloudflare in encrypted form to third countries. The basis for third-country transfer is the Data Privacy Framework (DPF) or Standard Contractual Clauses. Cloudflare processes personal data within its group companies on the basis of Binding Corporate Rules. Where Cloudflare works with sub-processors whose parent company is not established in the European Union, Cloudflare and its sub-processors have entered into Standard Contractual Clauses and implemented additional measures to protect the data.

The legal basis is Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (f) GDPR due to our legitimate interest in enabling the smooth access to the Website and the ongoing functionality of the systems.

Users can find further information at the following link: https://www.cloudflare.com/en-gb/privacypolicy/

Data processing in the mobile app

Specific information on the mobile app

We process the data of users and customers of our mobile app insofar as this is necessary in order to provide users with the application and its functionalities, monitor its security, and continue to develop it. We may also contact users in compliance with the legal requirements where communication is necessary for purposes of administering or using the application. Otherwise, with regard to the processing of user data, we refer to the privacy information in this Privacy Policy.

The processing of data required to provide the functionalities of the application serves the fulfilment of contractual obligations. This also applies where the provision of the functions requires authorisation by the users (e.g. permissions for device functions). If the processing of data is not required to provide the functionalities of the application, but serves the security of the application or our commercial interests (e.g. collection of data for the purposes of optimising the application or for security purposes), it is carried out on the basis of our legitimate interests. Where users are expressly asked for their consent to the processing of their data, the data covered by that consent is processed on the basis of the consent.

We process the following personal data in the mobile app:

Inventory data Username First and last name Email address Password Favourite sport

Meta, communication and procedural data Email address IP address profile_id user_id UUID Google Ad ID or Apple Ad ID

Other personal data PPID Performance data Crash data Data relating to user behaviour (tracking)



For the purposes of analysing the use and functionality of the application and storing users’ settings, the mobile app stores a so-called universal and unique identifier ("Universally Unique Identifier", UUID). This identifier is generated when this mobile app is installed (but is not linked to the device, so is not a device identifier in that sense), remains stored between launches of the application and its updates, and is deleted when users remove the mobile app from the device.

The purposes and legal bases of the data processing are, pursuant to Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (b) GDPR, the provision of contractual services and fulfilment of contractual obligations and, pursuant to Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (f) GDPR, the legitimate interest with regard to security measures, provision of our online service, and user-friendliness.

Obtaining the mobile app via app stores

Our mobile app is obtained via special online platforms operated by other service providers (so-called "app stores"). In this context, the privacy notices of the respective app stores apply in addition to our privacy notice. This applies in particular with regard to the procedures used on those platforms for measuring reach and interest-based marketing, as well as any charges.

The following personal data is processed by users and customers when obtaining the mobile apps through the app stores:

Apple App Store

Apple ID : email address, name, billing address (for purchases)

: email address, name, billing address (for purchases) Payment information : credit card, PayPal, Apple Pay (if the app is paid or includes in-app purchases)

: credit card, PayPal, Apple Pay (if the app is paid or includes in-app purchases) Device data : device model, iOS version, unique device ID (UDID, device identifier), language settings, country/region

: device model, iOS version, unique device ID (UDID, device identifier), language settings, country/region App interaction data : which apps were downloaded or purchased, installation date, app subscriptions or in-app purchases

: which apps were downloaded or purchased, installation date, app subscriptions or in-app purchases Security and fraud prevention: IP address, device and network information in order to detect misuse

Google Play Store

Google account : name, email address, where applicable telephone number

: name, email address, where applicable telephone number Payment information : credit card, Google Pay (for purchases or subscriptions)

: credit card, Google Pay (for purchases or subscriptions) Device data : Android version, device model, device ID (Android ID), language and region

: Android version, device model, device ID (Android ID), language and region App interaction : app downloads, installations, updates, usage behaviour in the store (e.g. search history)

: app downloads, installations, updates, usage behaviour in the store (e.g. search history) Security and fraud prevention: IP address, device-level location data, device and network information

This data is processed exclusively by Apple or Google. We, as the app developer, have no access to this information and therefore do not use it for our own purposes. The app stores process this data on the basis of contract performance, legal obligations, and their legitimate interest (e.g. security, fraud prevention, recommendations).

Users can find further information on data processing at these links: https://www.apple.com/en/legal/privacy/en-ww/ and https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en

The following services and service providers make the app stores available:

Apple App Store: app and software sales platform

Service provider: Apple Inc., Infinite Loop, Cupertino, CA 95014, USA

Website: https://www.apple.com/uk/ios/app-store/

Privacy Policy: https://www.apple.com/legal/privacy/en-ww/

Google Play: app and software sales platform

Service provider: Google Ireland Limited, Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland; parent company : Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA

: Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA Website: https://play.google.com/store/apps?hl=en

Privacy Policy: https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en-GB

Analytics tools

Firebase Crashlytics

In order to improve the stability and reliability of our mobile app, we rely on anonymised crash reports. For this purpose, we use Firebase Crashlytics (hereinafter "Firebase"), a service of Google Ireland Ltd., Google Building, Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland.

In the event of a crash, the following anonymous information is transmitted to Google’s servers in the USA:

Status of the mobile app at the time of the crash

Installation UUID

Crash trace

Manufacturer and operating system of the mobile phone

Orientation

Battery level

Last log messages

This information does not contain personal data and is stored anonymously for 90 days.

Crash reports are sent only with the users’ express consent. When using iOS apps, users may grant consent in the app settings or after a crash. For Android apps, there is an option during setup of the mobile device to consent generally to the transmission of crash notifications to Google and app developers.

The legal basis for data transmission is Art. 6(1)(a) GDPR.

Users can find further information on data protection in the privacy notice: https://firebase.google.com/support/privacy?hl=en

Data processing via the consent management platform (CMP)

This Website uses various services and applications (collectively referred to as "tools"), which are used either by DOSB itself or by third parties via the consent management platform ("CMP").

Consent management platform (CMP), IAB TCF and TC string

For the obtaining and management of users’ consents, withdrawals and objections, the tool Usercentrics by Usercentrics GmbH, Sendlinger Straße 7, 80331 Munich, Germany ("Usercentrics") is used as the CMP. In doing so, the standard IAB Transparency and Consent Framework ("TCF") in its current version is observed, which specifies final categories of processing purposes and the associated legal bases. In addition, TCF enables the users’ decisions made in the CMP, such as consents, withdrawals and objections, to be passed directly to the providers of the technologies in the CMP. For this purpose, the so-called TC string is used. This ensures that the current wishes of users are always observed and followed by the providers.

Usercentrics generates a banner that informs users about data processing on this Website and gives them the option to consent to all, some or none of the data processing activities carried out by optional tools. This banner appears when users first visit this Website and when they access their settings selection again in order to change it or withdraw consent or object. The banner also appears on subsequent visits to this Website if the information in local storage has been deleted or has expired.

During visits to our platforms, Usercentrics may read the following data from users: consents, withdrawals and objections, IP address, information about the browser, end device, and the time of the visit. Users can find further information on the data stored by Usercentrics on the device used in the Cookie Notice.

When users make a decision in the consent banner, information about the device is set on the device and transmitted to Usercentrics, which records the users’ consent or refusal. The following cookies or elements in local or session storage are stored on users’ devices:

uc_user_interaction : storage of interaction with Usercentrics

: storage of interaction with Usercentrics uc_ui_version : storage of the version of Usercentrics

: storage of the version of Usercentrics uc_settings : storage of information about the consent decision and history

: storage of information about the consent decision and history uc_user_country : storage of the country, region or city

: storage of the country, region or city uc_gcm: storage of the consent decision in relation to the various Google categories for the use of analytics and advertising services

The data processing by Usercentrics is necessary in order to provide users with the legally required consent management and to comply with documentation obligations. The legal basis for using Usercentrics is Art. 6(1)(c) and (f) GDPR, justified by DOSB’s interest in complying with the legal requirements for consent management. Access to and storage of information on the end device is absolutely necessary in these cases and is carried out in accordance with section 25(2) TDDDG.

Users may withdraw their consent at any time or adjust the selection of tools by clicking the following link: Privacy Settings.

Technologies used

Users can find information on the technologies used on our platforms, the scope, the purpose, the storage duration, and objection options in our Cookie Notice.

Legal bases for the tools and technologies used

We use tools that are necessary for the online service on the basis of legitimate interest pursuant to Art. 6(1)(f) GDPR in order to provide the basic functions of the respective platforms. This includes, for example, tools for the delivery of non-personalised advertising and content, for the management and integration of tools, for fraud detection and prevention, and for ensuring the security of this Website. In certain cases, these tools may also be necessary for the performance of a contract or for carrying out pre-contractual measures; in that case, processing is carried out pursuant to Art. 6(1)(b) GDPR. Access to and storage of information on the end device is absolutely necessary in these cases and is carried out in accordance with section 25(2) TDDDG.

We use non-essential tools that provide additional functions on the basis of users’ consent pursuant to Art. 6(1)(a) GDPR. This includes, for example, tools used to recognise users and to statistically record and analyse general usage behaviour on this and other websites. With the help of these tools, we can understand usage habits and adapt and optimise this Website. In addition, this includes, for example, tools used to create user profiles based on usage behaviour and on the advertisements and content viewed or clicked by users. This makes it possible to assign users to advertising categories, deliver personalised advertising and content on this and other websites, and target them again with advertising on other websites (retargeting). Access to and storage of information on the end device is carried out in accordance with section 25(1) TDDDG.

Where personal data is transferred to countries outside the EEA, reference is also made, including with regard to any associated risks, to section 8 (“Data transfer to third countries”).

Tools used within the IAB TCF

1. Processing purposes in the CMP requiring consent

The following processing purposes may only be pursued by providers in this CMP with consent:

Purpose 1: Store and/or access information on a device

Purpose 3: Create a personalised ads profile

Purpose 4: Select personalised ads

Purpose 5: Create a personalised content profile

Purpose 6: Select personalised content

In addition to the named processing purposes, the following special features may only be used within this CMP with consent:

Special Feature 1: Use precise geolocation data

Special Feature 2: Actively scan device characteristics for identification

2. Processing purposes in the CMP also without consent

The following processing purposes may also be pursued by providers in this CMP on the basis of legitimate interest:

Purpose 2: Select basic ads

Purpose 7: Measure ad performance

Purpose 8: Measure content performance

Purpose 9: Apply market research to generate audience insights

Purpose 10: Develop and improve products

Purpose 11: Select basic content

The following special processing purposes may always be pursued in this CMP without consent:

Special Purpose 1: Ensure security, prevent fraud, and fix errors

Special Purpose 2: Technically deliver ads or content

Special Purpose 3: Store and communicate privacy choices

3. Additional features in the CMP

Where a valid legal basis exists, the following features may be used in this CMP:

Feature 1: Match and combine with offline data sources

Feature 2: Link different devices

Feature 3: Receive and use automatically sent device characteristics for identification

5. Providers used, processed data and storage period

Users can find the addresses of the providers of the tools used, the specific purposes pursued and functions used, the data processed, and the storage duration of the information stored on the end device on the corresponding subpages of this CMP by Usercentrics, in particular via the link in the following section of this Privacy Policy.

6. Accessing the CMP and withdrawals and objections

Users may change at any time which tools are permitted to be used on this Website. Users may withdraw consent for certain tools at any time with effect for the future. In addition, users may object at any time to the processing of data based on a legitimate interest.

The implementation of users’ withdrawals and objections is available via the following link: Privacy Settings.

Providers used and further information

Users can find information on the providers of the tools used, the specific purposes pursued and functions used, the processed data, and the storage duration on the end device on the corresponding subpages of this CMP via the link on the Website footer or in section 3.6 ("Accessing the CMP, withdrawals and objections").

Accessing the CMP, withdrawals and objections

Users have the option of managing the tools used on the platforms at any time. Users may withdraw their consent for certain tools at any time with effect for the future. In addition, users may object at any time to the processing of data based on a legitimate interest.

The exercise of users’ right of withdrawal and right to object is available in the Privacy Settings.

Tools used outside the IAB TCF

Web analytics (also referred to as “reach measurement”) is used to evaluate the flow of visitors to our online service and may include behaviour, interests or demographic information about visitors, such as age or gender, in the form of pseudonymous values. With the help of reach analysis, we can, for example, recognise at what time our online service or its functions or content are used most frequently, or encourage reuse. We are also able to understand which areas require optimisation.

In addition to web analytics, we may also use testing procedures in order, for example, to test and optimise different versions of our online service or its components.

Unless otherwise stated below, for these purposes profiles may be created, i.e. data summarised for one usage process, and information may be stored in and then read from a browser or end device. The information collected includes, in particular, websites visited and the elements used there, as well as technical information such as the browser used, the computer system used, and information on times of use. Where users have agreed to the collection of their location data by us or by the providers of the services we use, location data may also be processed.

In addition, users’ IP addresses are stored. However, we use an IP masking procedure (i.e. pseudonymisation by shortening the IP address) in order to protect users. In general, במסגרת of web analytics, A/B testing and optimisation, no clear data of users (such as email addresses or names) is stored, but rather pseudonyms. This means that we do not know the actual identity of users, but only the information stored in their profiles for the purposes of the respective procedures.

We process the following personal data:

Usage data (e.g. page views and dwell time, click paths, intensity and frequency of use, device types and operating systems used, interactions with content and functions)

Meta, communication and procedural data (e.g. anonymised IP address, time information, identification numbers, persons involved)

We use personal data on the basis of our legitimate interests (i.e. interest in efficient, economical and recipient-friendly services) pursuant to Art. 6(1)(f) GDPR.

Data processing on social networks

Company pages

We operate company pages on social networks in order, among other things, to communicate with customers and interested parties, represent Sporteurope.TV as a brand, and provide information about Sporteurope.TV products.

We would like to point out that user data may be processed outside the European Union. This may result in risks for users because, for example, the enforcement of users’ rights could be made more difficult.

For a detailed presentation of the respective forms of processing and the possibilities to object (opt-out), we refer to the privacy policies and information provided by the operators of the respective social networks.

In the event of requests for information and the exercise of data subject rights, we would also like to point out that these can be exercised most effectively with the providers. Only the latter have access to the user data and can take appropriate measures directly and provide information. Should users nevertheless require assistance, they may contact us.

Below, users will find a list of information on the social networks on which DOSB operates company pages:

Facebook

We are jointly responsible with Meta Platforms Ireland Limited for the collection (but not the further processing) of data from visitors to our Facebook page (so-called "fan page").

This data includes information about the types of content users view or interact with, or the actions they take (see “Things done and information provided by you and others” in the Facebook Data Policy: https://en-gb.facebook.com/privacy/policy/), as well as information about the devices used by users (e.g. IP addresses, operating system, browser type, language settings, cookie data; see “Device Information” in the Facebook Data Policy: https://en-gb.facebook.com/privacy/policy/). As explained in the Facebook Data Policy under “How do we use this information?”, Facebook also collects and uses information to provide analytics services, known as “Page Insights”, to page operators, so that they can gain insights into how people interact with their pages and the content associated with them.

We have concluded a special agreement with Facebook ("Page Insights Controller Addendum", https://en-gb.facebook.com/legal/terms/page_controller_addendum), which regulates in particular which security measures Facebook must observe and in which Facebook has agreed to fulfil data subject rights (i.e. users may, for example, direct requests for information or deletion directly to Facebook). Users’ rights (in particular to information, deletion, objection and complaint to the competent supervisory authority) are not restricted by the agreements with Facebook. Further information can be found in the "Information on Page Insights" (https://en-gb.facebook.com/legal/terms/information_about_page_insights_data). The joint controllership is limited to the collection by and transmission of data to Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, a company based in the EU. The further processing of the data is the sole responsibility of Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, in particular with regard to the transfer of the data to the parent company Meta Platforms, Inc. in the USA.

Service provider: Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, D04 X2K5, Ireland

Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, D04 X2K5, Ireland Legal basis: Legitimate interests (Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (f) GDPR)

Legitimate interests (Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (f) GDPR) Website: https://en-gb.facebook.com

https://en-gb.facebook.com Privacy Policy: https://en-gb.facebook.com/privacy/policy/

LinkedIn

We are jointly responsible with LinkedIn Ireland Unlimited Company for the collection (but not the further processing) of data from visitors created for the purpose of compiling “Page Insights” (statistics) for our LinkedIn profiles.

This data includes information about the types of content users view or interact with, the actions they take, and information about the devices used by users (e.g. IP addresses, operating system, browser type, language settings, cookie data) as well as information from users’ profiles, such as job function, country, industry, seniority, company size and employment status. Data protection information on LinkedIn’s processing of user data can be found in LinkedIn’s Privacy Policy: https://www.linkedin.com/legal/privacy-policy

We have concluded a special agreement with LinkedIn Ireland ("Page Insights Joint Controller Addendum (the 'Addendum')", https://legal.linkedin.com/pages-joint-controller-addendum), which regulates in particular which security measures LinkedIn must observe and in which LinkedIn has agreed to fulfil data subject rights (i.e. users may, for example, direct requests for information or deletion directly to LinkedIn). Users’ rights (in particular to information, deletion, objection and complaint to the competent supervisory authority) are not restricted by the agreements with LinkedIn. Joint controllership is limited to the collection of the data by and transmission to the Ireland Unlimited Company, a company based in the EU. The further processing of the data is the sole responsibility of the Ireland Unlimited Company, particularly with regard to the transfer of the data to the parent company LinkedIn Corporation in the USA.

Service provider: LinkedIn Ireland Unlimited Company, Wilton Place, Dublin 2, Ireland

LinkedIn Ireland Unlimited Company, Wilton Place, Dublin 2, Ireland Legal basis: Legitimate interests (Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (f) GDPR)

Legitimate interests (Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (f) GDPR) Website: https://www.linkedin.com

https://www.linkedin.com Privacy Policy: https://www.linkedin.com/legal/privacy-policy

https://www.linkedin.com/legal/privacy-policy Opt-out option: https://www.linkedin.com/psettings/guest-controls/retargeting-opt-out

Instagram

Social network enabling the sharing of photos and videos, commenting on and favouriting posts, sending messages, and subscribing to profiles and pages

Service provider: Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, D04 X2K5, Ireland

Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, D04 X2K5, Ireland Legal basis: Legitimate interests (Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (f) GDPR)

Legitimate interests (Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (f) GDPR) Website: https://www.instagram.com

https://www.instagram.com Privacy Policy: https://privacycenter.instagram.com/policy/

YouTube

Social network and video platform

Service provider: Google Ireland Limited, Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland

Google Ireland Limited, Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland Legal basis: Legitimate interests (Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (f) GDPR)

Legitimate interests (Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (f) GDPR) Privacy Policy: https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en

https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en Opt-out option: https://myadcenter.google.com/personalizationoff

TikTok

Social network

Service provider: TikTok Technology Limited, 10 Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin, D02 T380, Ireland

TikTok Technology Limited, 10 Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin, D02 T380, Ireland Legal basis: Legitimate interests (Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (f) GDPR)

Legitimate interests (Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (f) GDPR) Website: https://www.tiktok.com/

https://www.tiktok.com/ Privacy Policy: https://www.tiktok.com/legal/page/eea/privacy-policy/en

As part of operating our online presences on social networks, it is possible that we may access information such as statistics on the use of our online presences provided by the operator of the social network. These statistics are aggregated and may include, in particular, the following information:

demographic information (e.g. age, gender, region, country)

employment-related information (e.g. profession, function, sector, professional experience, company size)

data on interaction with our online presence (e.g. likes, shares, subscriptions, viewing of images and videos)

posts and content distributed there

This information may also provide insights into users’ interests and which content and topics are particularly relevant to them. This information may also be used to tailor the design and our activities and content on the online presences and to optimise them for our audience. The collection and use of these statistics is subject to joint control with the operator of the respective social network.

Further information about joint control, the nature and scope of these statistics, and how users can contact the social network can be found at:

Facebook and Instagram

Information about Page Insights Data (https://en-gb.facebook.com/legal/terms/information_about_page_insights_data)

Information about Page Insights (https://en-gb.facebook.com/legal/terms/page_controller_addendum)

LinkedIn

Page Insights Joint Controller Addendum (https://legal.linkedin.com/pages-joint-controller-addendum)

The legal basis for this data processing is Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (b) GDPR in order to remain in contact with and inform our customers and to carry out pre-contractual measures with interested parties, and Art. 6(1), first sentence, point (f) GDPR on the basis of our legitimate interest in effective information and communication with users.

We have no influence over the data that the social network processes under its own responsibility in accordance with its terms of use. However, we would like to point out that, when visiting the online presence, data about your usage behaviour is transmitted to the operator of the social network. The operator of the social network may itself process the information to create more detailed statistics and for its own market research and advertising purposes, over which we have no control. For this purpose, cookies and other identifiers are stored on the computers of the data subjects. On the basis of these usage profiles, advertisements are then displayed within the social network, but also on third-party websites. Users can find further information in the respective linked Privacy Policy.

If we receive personal data when operating the social network’s online presence, users have the rights stated in this Privacy Policy. If users wish to exercise their rights against the operator of the social network, they may contact the operator directly. The operator is familiar with the details of the technical operation of the platform and the associated data processing as well as the specific purposes of the processing, and can take appropriate measures at the user’s request if they exercise their rights. We are happy to support users in exercising their rights where possible and to forward their requests to the operator of the social network.

Social media elements with the Shariff solution on our Website

Elements of social media are used on the Website www.sporteurope.tv/en/ (e.g. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

Users can usually recognise the social media elements by the respective social media logos. In order to ensure data protection on our Website, we use these elements only together with the so-called “Shariff” solution. This application prevents the social media elements integrated on this Website from transmitting users’ personal data to the respective provider as soon as the page is entered.

Only when users activate the respective social media element by clicking the corresponding button is a direct connection established with the provider’s server (consent). As soon as users activate the social media element, the respective provider receives the information that users have visited this Website with their IP address. If users are logged into their respective social media account (e.g. Facebook) at the same time, the respective provider may assign the visit to this Website to their user account.

Activating the plugin constitutes consent within the meaning of Art. 6(1)(a) GDPR and section 25(1) TDDDG. Users may withdraw this consent at any time with effect for the future. The service is used in order to obtain the consents required by law for the use of certain technologies. The legal basis for this is Art. 6(1)(c) GDPR.

Categories of recipients

User data is generally processed by DOSB. In certain cases, user data is disclosed to and processed by third parties. Data may be disclosed to third parties in the following cases:

Users have given their express consent pursuant to Art. 6(1)(a) GDPR

to the extent this is required or necessary by law, in particular where this is necessary for legal prosecution or enforcement due to official investigations, court orders and court proceedings (e.g. in the context of a tax audit by the tax authorities or in the context of money laundering prevention), pursuant to Art. 6(1)(c) GDPR

to the extent this is necessary to protect the interests of users or DOSB for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims, and there is no reason to assume that users have an overriding legitimate interest in the non-disclosure of the data, pursuant to Art. 6(1)(f) GDPR

to the extent this is legally required to fulfil DOSB’s contractual obligations or to carry out pre-contractual measures (e.g. in order to remunerate advertising partners for their services), pursuant to Art. 6(1)(b) GDPR

The following service providers may carry out part of the data processing in addition to those mentioned in this Privacy Policy. This includes, in particular, data centres, IT service providers, agencies, as well as consultants and auditors. In these cases, the service providers are bound by instructions and receive the data only to the extent and for the period necessary to provide the service. The service providers have appropriate technical and organisational measures in place to protect the rights of data subjects and are regularly monitored by DOSB.

Data transfer to third countries

This Privacy Policy is intended for users from the European Economic Area and explicitly from Germany, which is why the above information, including the legal bases and data subject rights, complies with the requirements of the GDPR, the BDSG, the TDDDG, and other EU and German laws.

For users outside the European Union, other legal bases and data subject rights may be relevant depending on the law applicable to them. Where necessary, however, we always obtain users’ consent to the processing of their data. The exercise of users’ rights is subject to certain conditions and exceptions depending on the law applicable to them. Depending on the legal situation, we may therefore be entitled or required to reject certain requests.

As a company based in Germany, end-user data is transferred to the European Economic Area, including Germany, when this Website is accessed. If we transfer data to other countries, we do so only where those countries ensure an adequate level of data protection, safeguards have been implemented, or exceptions apply. This Privacy Policy specifies the countries to which we transfer data and the extent to which adequacy decisions exist, for example for transfers to the USA (such as the EU-US, UK-US or Swiss-US Data Privacy Framework). Users may at any time obtain information about the recipients of their data and the measures taken to ensure an adequate level of data protection. To exercise their rights, users may contact us at any time using the contact details provided in section 1.

Storage period

Where this Privacy Policy does not contain a specific retention period for particular processing activities, we process or store personal data only for as long as the purpose for the relevant data processing continues to apply. Where data subjects legitimately request deletion of the relevant personal data or withdraw their previously given consent to the processing of the relevant personal data, we will delete that data unless there are other legally permissible grounds for storing the relevant personal data. Legally permissible grounds may include, in particular, retention periods under tax or commercial law. If such grounds exist, the relevant personal data will be deleted as soon as those grounds no longer apply.

Rights of data subjects

Overview of data subject rights

Where we process personal data as controller, users as data subjects have the following rights, provided that the relevant legal requirements are met:

Right to withdraw consent (Art. 7(3) GDPR):

Further information on withdrawal can be found in section 12.2.

Right to object (Art. 21 GDPR):

Further information on objection can be found by data subjects under section 12.2.

Right of access by the data subject (Art. 15 GDPR):

Data subjects have the right to request a copy of the personal data we hold about them.

Right to rectification (Art. 16 GDPR):

Data subjects have the right to have their personal data corrected if they believe that the information we hold is inaccurate.

Right to erasure (Art. 17 GDPR):

Data subjects have the right to request that we erase their personal data if they believe that we are not entitled to store it.

Right to restriction (Art. 18 GDPR):

Data subjects have the right to restrict the processing of their personal data.

Right to data portability (Art. 20 GDPR):

Data subjects have the right to receive the personal data we have stored about them and to transmit that data to another controller.

Right to object and right to withdraw consent

Right to withdraw consent (Art. 7(3) GDPR):

Data subjects have the right to withdraw their consent to the processing of their personal data (insofar as this processing is based on consent previously obtained) at any time. This means that we will no longer continue the data processing based on that consent with effect for the future. Withdrawal of consent does not affect the lawfulness of processing carried out on the basis of consent before its withdrawal. If the data subject wishes to exercise the right to withdraw consent, an informal notification to the contact details stated above in section 1 is sufficient.

Right to object (Art. 21 GDPR):

Data subjects have the right, on grounds relating to their particular situation, to object at any time to the processing of their data where we process the data of data subjects on the basis of legitimate interests. If the objection concerns processing of data for direct marketing purposes, the data subject has a general right to object, which we will implement without requiring reasons. If the data subject wishes to exercise the right to object, an informal notification to the contact details stated above in section 1 is sufficient.

Right to lodge a complaint (Art. 77 GDPR):

Data subjects have the right to lodge a complaint with any data protection authority within the EU, for example with a supervisory authority in the Member State of their residence, place of work or place of the alleged infringement. The supervisory authority responsible for DOSB New Media GmbH is:

Bavarian State Office for Data Protection Supervision (BayLDA)

Promenade 18, 91522 Ansbach, Germany

Note on data protection law outside the European Economic Area (EEA)

This Privacy Policy is intended for users from the European Economic Area and explicitly from Germany, which is why the information provided, including the legal bases and data subject rights, complies with the requirements of the GDPR, the BDSG, the TDDDG, and other EU and German laws.

For users outside the European Economic Area, other statutory legal bases and data subject rights may apply depending on the law applicable to them. Where necessary, however, we always obtain users’ consent to the processing of their data. The exercise of users’ rights is subject to certain conditions and exceptions depending on the law applicable to them. Depending on the legal situation, DOSB may therefore be entitled or required to reject certain requests.

As a company based in Germany, when this Website is accessed, user data is transferred to the European Economic Area, including Germany. Where we transfer data to other countries, this is done only where those countries ensure an adequate level of data protection, safeguards have been implemented, or exceptions apply. This Privacy Policy states to which countries we transfer data and to what extent adequacy decisions have been adopted, for example for transfers to the USA (such as the EU-US, UK-US or Swiss-US Data Privacy Framework). Users may at any time obtain information about the recipients of their data and the measures taken to ensure an adequate level of data protection. To exercise their rights, users may contact us at any time using the contact details stated in section 1.

Changes to this Privacy Policy

We reserve the right to amend this Privacy Policy at any time with effect for the future.

Last updated: 9 April 2026