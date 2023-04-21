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Provider (Business Address)

DOSB New Media GmbH

Radlkoferstraße 2

81373 Munich

CONTACT

E-mail:

  1. Spectator inquiries please to: [email protected]
  2. Partner inquiries and information on live streaming please to: [email protected]

Management: Björn Beinhauer

Company headquarters / Commercial Register: Unterföhring (Munich Commercial Register, HRB 232345)

VAT ID: DE278483118


Responsible according to § 18 Abs. 2 MStV: Björn Beinhauer (address as above)

PRIVACY SPORTEUROPE.TV

Information on data protection at Sporteurope.TV can be found in our Privacy Policy. For further questions regarding data protection, please send us an email to [email protected]. We or our data protection officer will review and process your request.

RESPONSIBLE DATA PROTECTION AUTHORITY

Bavarian State Office for Data Protection Supervision (BayLDA)

Promenade 18

91522 Ansbach

RESPONSIBLE NATIONAL MEDIA AUTHORITY:

State Media Authority of North Rhine-Westphalia (LfM)

Zollhof 2

40221 Düsseldorf

PHOTO AGENCIES

Sporteurope.TV uses image material from the photo agencies:


Imago Sportfotodienst GmbH

Berliner Straße 16

13127 Berlin

Germany

COPYRIGHT

Sporteurope.TV. All rights reserved. All content (texts, images, graphics, sound, video and animation files as well as their arrangement, etc.) on the DOSB New Media GmbH website is protected by copyright and other laws. This legal protection also applies to databases and similar institutions. However, the texts provided here may be stored and reproduced in whole or in part. Some areas of the Sporteurope.TV website contain images that are subject to third-party copyright. Unless otherwise specified, all trademarks are protected by trademark law.


Country of residence / country of broadcast: Germany


As of: April 21, 2023