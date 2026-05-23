Privacy settings unavailableThe privacy settings could not be loaded. Please disable your ad blocker if applicable and reload the page. Reload Page Wanda Diamond League - Xiamen I Highlights Wanda Diamond League 5/23/26, 7:00 AM HIGHLIGHTS Follow Video Highlights of the second meeting in Xiamen on 05/23/2026 as part of the Wanda Diamond League 2026. #leichtathletik #WorldAthletics #WandaDiamondLeague #WandaDiamondLeague2026 @world-athleticsTrack and fieldWorld AthleticsContinental Tour GoldWanda Diamond League This video is only available Germany.