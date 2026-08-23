Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 20 - Finale
Berliner TSC U17w·
@berliner-tsc-u17w
Berliner TSC U17w B Jugendbundesliga
Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 20 - Finale
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 19 Platzierungsspiel um Platz 3
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 18 Platzierungsspiel um Platz 5
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 17 Platzierungsspiel um Platz 7
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
XL Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 16 Qualifikationsspiel - HSG Bensheim/Auerbach - Berliner TSC
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 15 Qualifikationsspiel - Turnerschaft St.Tönis -SG Hamburg Nord
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 14 Qualifikationsspiel - HC Leipzig - Buxtehuder SV
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 13 Qualifikationsspiel - SV Werder Bremen - HSG Blomberg-Lippe
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 12 - HSG Bensheim/ Auerbach - SG Hamburg Nord
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 11 - HC Leipzig - HSG Blomberg-Lippe
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
XL Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 16 Qualifikationsspiel - HSG Bensheim/Auerbach - Berliner TSC
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 15 Qualifikationsspiel - Turnerschaft St.Tönis -SG Hamburg Nord
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 14 Qualifikationsspiel - HC Leipzig - Buxtehuder SV
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 13 Qualifikationsspiel - SV Werder Bremen - HSG Blomberg-Lippe
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 12 - HSG Bensheim/ Auerbach - SG Hamburg Nord
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 3 - HSG Blomberg Lippe - HSG Bensheim/Auerbach
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
Talentecup 2026 C Jugend Spiel 2 - Turnerschaft St.Tönis -SV Werder Bremen
Berliner TSC U17w·
Handball
JBLH wA Pokalfinale: HSG Kleenheim-Langgöns vs. Berliner TSC
HSG Kleenheim-Langgöns Frauen U19+U17W·
Handball
JBLH wA Pokalrunde A: JSG Fredenbeck/Stade/Harsefeld vs. Berliner TSC
JSG Fredenbeck/Stade/Harsefeld U19f·