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Wasserball m: Medaillenverleihung
Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games·
@rhine-ruhr-2025-fisu-world-university-games
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Wasserball m: Ungarn vs. Deutschland - Spiel um Platz 3
Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games·
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Wasserball w: Neuseeland vs. Italien - Spiel um Platz 3
Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games·
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Beachvolleyball - Side Court - KANIMOZHI/GOWSHIKA [IND] vs. FIDAN A./ALIZADA [AZE]
Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games·
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Beachvolleyball - Side Court Court - VASVÁRI, E./VASVÁRI, Z. [HUN] vs. MAFE/LUIZA [BRA]
Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games·
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Beachvolleyball - Centre Court - Women's Round of 16
Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games·
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Aufzeichnung - Beachvolleyball - Side Court - CHEN A.T./LIN C.A. [TPE] vs. DITTA/SESTINI [ITA]
Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games·
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Beachvolleyball - Side Court - HOGENHOUT/NEGENMAN [NED] vs. DERKINTYTE/LINDQVIST [SWE]
Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games·
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Beachvolleyball - Side Court - MCMANAWAY/SADLIER [NZL] vs. DENILSON/WESLEY [BRA]
Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games·