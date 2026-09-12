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Jeux de quilles Schere
SK Eifelland Gilzem
SK Eifelland Gilzem
@skeifellandgilzem5833
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Calendrier et prochains livestreams
Aujourd'hui
12:00
SK Eifelland Gilzem 1 - SK Kamp-Lintfort 1
Jeux de quilles Schere · SK Eifelland Gilzem
12:00
Demain
08:00
SK Eifelland Gilzem 1 - TG Herford 1
Jeux de quilles Schere · SK Eifelland Gilzem
08:00
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