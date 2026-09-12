Livestream premium Pay per View 5,90 € TSB Heilbronn-Horkheim 26/27 69,90 € TSB Schwäbisch Gmünd 26/27 69,90 € 3. Liga Männer Hauptrunde 26/27 79,90 € Continuer TSB Schwäbisch Gmünd vs. TSB Heilbronn-Horkheim TSB Schwäbisch Gmünd Hommes 21/11/26, 18:15 À VENIR Dès 5,90 € Suivre 3. Handball-Liga Männer : Vidéo-en direct du match TSB Schwäbisch Gmünd vs. TSB Heilbronn-Horkheim. @3-handball-liga @handball-net #handballnetHandball3. Handball-Liga MännerTSB Schwäbisch Gmünd HommesTSB Heilbronn-Horkheim MännerTSB Schwäbisch Gmünd Hommes est responsable de la production en direct, des commentaires et de la modération du chat.