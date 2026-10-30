Premium-Livestream Pay per View 6,90 € National League 26/27: All Access 99,00 € Weiter EishockeySC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers vs. EV Zug National League 23.12.26, 18:30 Uhr UPCOMING Ab 6,90 € Folgen National League: Video-Livestream des Spiels SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers vs. EV Zug. @national-leagueEishockeySC Rapperswil-Jona LakersEV ZugNational League ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation. Dieser Livestream ist nur in bestimmten Ländern verfügbar: Deutschland , Österreich