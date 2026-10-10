Premium-Video Pay per View 6,90 € National League 26/27: All Access 99,00 € Weiter EishockeySC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers vs. Lausanne HC National League 10.10.26, 17:30 Uhr Ab 6,90 € Folgen National League: Video-Livestream des Spiels SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers vs. Lausanne HC. @national-leagueEishockeySC Rapperswil-Jona LakersLausanne HCNational League ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation. Dieses Video ist nur in bestimmten Ländern verfügbar: Deutschland , Österreich