Premium-Video Pay per View 6,90 € National League 26/27: All Access 99,00 € Weiter EishockeySC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers vs. ZSC Lions Zürich National League Heute, 18:30 Uhr Ab 6,90 € Folgen National League: Video-Livestream des Spiels SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers vs. ZSC Lions Zürich. @national-leagueEishockeySC Rapperswil-Jona LakersZSC Lions ZürichNational League ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation. Dieses Video ist nur in bestimmten Ländern verfügbar: Deutschland , Österreich