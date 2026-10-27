Premium-Livestream Pay per View 6,90 € National League 26/27: All Access 99,00 € Weiter EishockeyZSC Lions Zürich vs. EHC Biel-Bienne National League 23.12.26, 18:30 Uhr UPCOMING Ab 6,90 € Folgen National League: Video-Livestream des Spiels ZSC Lions Zürich vs. EHC Biel-Bienne. @national-leagueEishockeyZSC Lions ZürichEHC Biel-BienneNational League ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation. Dieser Livestream ist nur in bestimmten Ländern verfügbar: Deutschland , Österreich