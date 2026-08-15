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Bergischer HC 06 vs. Sport-Union Neckarsulm

Bergischer HC Frauen
Bergischer HC Frauen

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Video livestream of the match between Bergischer HC 06 and Sport-Union Neckarsulm on 08/21/2026 at :00 PM as part of the 1st round of the DHB Cup women.

HandballBergischer HC FrauenSport-Union Neckarsulm Frauenfrauen
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