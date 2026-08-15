Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.90 Team Pass/27 - Neckarsulm €39.90 Team pass/27 - Bergischer HC €39.90 HBF Main Round Pass 26/ €49.90 Continue Bergischer HC 06 vs. Sport-Union Neckarsulm Bergischer HC Frauen 8/21/26, 4:45 PM UPCOMING From €5.90 Follow Video livestream of the match between Bergischer HC 06 and Sport-Union Neckarsulm on 08/21/2026 at :00 PM as part of the 1st round of the DHB Cup women. HandballBergischer HC FrauenSport-Union Neckarsulm FrauenfrauenBergischer HC Frauen is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.