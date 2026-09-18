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ECDC Memmingen Indians vs. Dresdner Eislöwen | Press conference

ECDC Memmingen Indians
ECDC Memmingen Indians

Press Conference

The press conference of the game ECDC Memmingen Indians vs. Dresdner Eislöwen in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2 on 09/20/2026. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey #del2pressekonferenz @del2

Ice hockeyDeutsche Eishockey Liga 2icehockeyDEL2

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