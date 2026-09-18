Privacy settings unavailableThe privacy settings could not be loaded. Please disable your ad blocker if applicable and reload the page. Reload Page ECDC Memmingen Indians vs. Dresdner Eislöwen | Press conference ECDC Memmingen Indians Today, 7:55 PM Press Conference Follow The press conference of the game ECDC Memmingen Indians vs. Dresdner Eislöwen in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2 on 09/20/2026. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey #del2pressekonferenz @del2Ice hockeyDeutsche Eishockey Liga 2icehockeyDEL2