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HC Rödertal vs. HC Leipzig

HC Rödertal Frauen
HC Rödertal Frauen

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Video livestream of the match between HC Rödertal and HC Leipzig on 08/21/2026 at :30 PM as part of the 1st round of the DHB Cup Women.

HandballHC Rödertal FrauenHC Leipzig Womenfrauen
HC Rödertal Frauen is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.

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