Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.90 Team Pass 2026/27 - Leipzig €39.90 Team pass/27 - Rödertal €39.90 HBF Main Round Pass 26/ €49.90 Continue HC Rödertal vs. HC Leipzig HC Rödertal Frauen 8/21/26, 5:15 PM UPCOMING From €5.90 Follow Video livestream of the match between HC Rödertal and HC Leipzig on 08/21/2026 at :30 PM as part of the 1st round of the DHB Cup Women. HandballHC Rödertal FrauenHC Leipzig WomenfrauenHC Rödertal Frauen is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.