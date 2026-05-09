Premium Livestream Get this livestream for only €3.90 Pay per View €3.90 Continue HG Owschlag-Kropp-Tetenhusen vs. HSG Handball Lemgo HG Owschlag-Kropp-Tetenhusen U19m 10/11/26, 12:15 PM UPCOMING From €3.90 Follow JBLH male: Video livestream of the game HG Owschlag-Kropp-Tetenhusen vs. HSG Handball Lemgo. @jblhmaennlich @handball-net #handballnetHandballJBLH männlichHG Owschlag-Kropp-Tetenhusen U19mHSG Handball Lemgo U19mHG Owschlag-Kropp-Tetenhusen U19m is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.