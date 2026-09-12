Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.90 TV Erlangen-Bruck 26/27 €69.90 HSG Albstadt 26/ €69.90 . League Men Main Round 26/27 €79.90 Continue HSG Albstadt vs. TV Erlangen-Bruck HSG Albstadt Men 2/27/27, 6:45 PM UPCOMING From €5.90 Follow . Handball League Men: Video livestream of the HSG Albstadt vs. TV Erlangen-Bruck game. @3-handball-liga @handball-net #handballnetHandball3. Handball-Liga MännerHSG Albstadt MenTV Erlangen-Bruck MännerHSG Albstadt Men is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.