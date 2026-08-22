"A penguin never stands alone" - that's what it says in the club anthem of the Seidenstadtclub. And that a penguin actually never stands alone has been impressively demonstrated by the past six years at Westparkstraße.From one chaos to the next - a turbulent time that ultimately culminated in relegation to the DEL2. There, the club reinvented itself and returned to the consciousness of German ice hockey fans.This film tells the story of the development from a chaos club to one of the strongest brands in German ice hockey and to a flagship of the city of Krefeld.