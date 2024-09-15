9/11/26, 5:30 PM UPCOMING : Live in 29d • 10h • 7m • 3s
Video livestream of the friendly match Ravensburg Towerstars vs. Schwenninger Wild Wings on 09/11/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @ravensburg-towerstars
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