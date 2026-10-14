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Spieltag 5

SBB Börde Baskets vs. EPG Baskets Koblenz

SBB Börde Baskets
SBB Börde Baskets

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BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProA: Video livestream of the game SBB Börde Baskets vs. EPG Baskets Koblenz. @2bbl

BasketballSBB Börde BasketsEPG Baskets KoblenzBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga
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