Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.99 Team Pass 26/27 Paderborn €109.99 Team Pass 26/27 SBB Baskets €109.99 ProA 26/27: All-Access-Pass €189.99 Continue Matchday 10SBB Börde Baskets vs. Paderborn Baskets SBB Börde Baskets 11/17/26, 5:45 PM UPCOMING From €5.99 Follow BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProA: Video livestream of the game SBB Börde Baskets vs. Paderborn Baskets. @2bblBasketballSBB Baskets WolmirstedtPaderborn BasketsBARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaSBB Börde Baskets is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.