Jaime Faria vs. Carlos Alcaraz - Commentary by Dennis Heinemann

Jaime Faria vs. Carlos Alcaraz - Commentary by Dennis Heinemann

Day 4 of the tournament

Day 4 of the tournament €9.90

US Open 2026 - Men's Singles is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.

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