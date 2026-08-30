Premium Video Day 4 of the tournament €9.90 All Access €24.90 Continue Jaime Faria vs. Carlos Alcaraz - Commentary by Dennis Heinemann US Open 2026 - Men's Singles Today, 12:22 AM Premium Follow US Open 2026: Video livestream of the match Jaime Faria vs. Carlos Alcaraz - Commentary by Dennis Heinemann. @us-open-2026 #tennis #usopenTennisUS Open 2026US OpenUS Open 2026 - Men's Singles is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation. This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland