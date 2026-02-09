Privacy settings unavailableThe privacy settings could not be loaded. Please disable your ad blocker if applicable and reload the page. Reload Page Dino Prizmic vs. Tommy Paul US Open 2026 - Women's Singles Yesterday, 2:30 PM HIGHLIGHTS Follow Video Highlights of the match Dino Prizmic vs. Tommy Paul in the 1. Runde on 09/02/2026 as part of the US Open 2026. @us-open #tennis #usopen #highlightswomenssingleTennisUS Open 2026frauenUS Open This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland