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Dino Prizmic vs. Tommy Paul

US Open 2026 - Women's Singles
US Open 2026 - Women's Singles

HIGHLIGHTS

Video Highlights of the match Dino Prizmic vs. Tommy Paul in the 1. Runde on 09/02/2026 as part of the US Open 2026. @us-open #tennis #usopen #highlightswomenssingle

TennisUS Open 2026frauenUS Open
This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland  

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