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Elina Svitolina vs. Solana Sierra

US Open 2026 - Women's Singles
US Open 2026 - Women's Singles

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US Open 2026: Video livestream of the match Elina Svitolina vs. Solana Sierra commentary by Florian Heer. @us-open #tennis #usopen

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