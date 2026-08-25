Privacy settings unavailableThe privacy settings could not be loaded. Please disable your ad blocker if applicable and reload the page. Reload Page Monfils/Svitolina vs. Cobolli/Bencic US Open 2026 - Fan Week Yesterday, 10:00 PM HIGHLIGHTS Follow Video highlights of the Monfils/Svitolina vs. Cobolli/Bencic match in the semifinals of the US Open on 08/26/2026 as part of the US Open 2026. #USOpen #Tennis #highlightsmixedTennisUS Openhighlightsmixed This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland