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Video highlights of the match Muchova/Mensik vs. Bencic/Cobolli in the mixed finals on 08/27/2026 as part of the US Open 2026. #USOpen #Tennis #highlightsmixed Tennis US Open highlightsmixed

This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland