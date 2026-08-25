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Muchova/Mensik vs. Andreeva/Rublev

US Open 2026 - Fan Week
US Open 2026 - Fan Week

HIGHLIGHTS

Video highlights of the Muchova/Mensik vs. Andreeva/Rublev match in the semifinals of the US Open on 08/27/2026 as part of the US Open 2026. #USOpen #Tennis #highlightsmixed

TennisUS Openhighlightsmixed
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