Privacy settings unavailableThe privacy settings could not be loaded. Please disable your ad blocker if applicable and reload the page. Reload Page Kanta Watanabe vs. Jamie Mackenzie US Open 2026 Today, 3:00 PM Follow US Open 2026: Video livestream of the match Kanta Watanabe vs. Jamie Mackenzie. @us-open #tennis #usopen #juniorsTennisUS OpenjuniorsUS Open 2026 is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation. This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland