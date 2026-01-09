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Zizou Bergs vs. Jesper de Jong

US Open 2026
US Open 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

Video Highlights of the match Zizou Bergs vs. Jesper de Jong in the 2nd round of the US Open on 09/04/2026 as part of the US Open 2026. #USOpen #Tennis #highlightsmenssingles

TennisUS OpenHighlights men's singles
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