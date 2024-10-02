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CCM-Cup : Fishtown Pinguins Bremerhaven vs. HK Mountfield

Eispiraten Crimmitschau est responsable de la production en direct, des commentaires et de la modération du chat.
Eispiraten Crimmitschau
Eispiraten Crimmitschau

29/08/26, 13:30 UPCOMING : Live in 16d • 6h • 7m • 39s

Diffusion en direct vidéo du match amical Fishtown Pinguins Bremerhaven vs. HK Mountfield le 29/08/2026. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2

Hockey sur glace Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2 icehockey DEL2
À VENIR
Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Mountfield HK
Eispiraten Crimmitschau
Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Mountfield HK

27/08/26, 16:30

Eishockey
CCM-Cup: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Deggendorfer SC - Finale
Eispiraten Crimmitschau
CCM-Cup: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Deggendorfer SC - Finale

24/08/25, 14:30

Eishockey
GRATUIT
DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs Krefeld Pinguine
Eispiraten Crimmitschau
DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs Krefeld Pinguine

19/09/25, 17:00

Eishockey
GRATUIT
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Eispiraten Crimmitschau
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Eispiraten Crimmitschau

14/11/25, 17:50

Eishockey
GRATUIT
CCM-Cup: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Selber Wölfe
Eispiraten Crimmitschau
CCM-Cup: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Selber Wölfe

22/08/25, 17:00

Eishockey
GRATUIT
DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Düsseldorfer EG
Eispiraten Crimmitschau
DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Düsseldorfer EG

28/11/25, 18:00

Eishockey
À VENIR
CCM-Cup: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. HK Skoda Pilsen
Eispiraten Crimmitschau
CCM-Cup: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. HK Skoda Pilsen

29/08/26, 16:30

Eishockey
GRATUIT
Die Auslosung des Spielplans 2025/26
Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2
Die Auslosung des Spielplans 2025/26

04/06/25, 16:50

Eishockey
GRATUIT
DEL2: Krefeld Pinguine vs. Eispiraten Crimmitschau
Krefeld Pinguine
DEL2: Krefeld Pinguine vs. Eispiraten Crimmitschau

02/11/25, 15:30

Eishockey
GRATUIT
DEL2: Düsseldorfer EG vs. Eispiraten Crimmitschau
Düsseldorfer EG
DEL2: Düsseldorfer EG vs. Eispiraten Crimmitschau

12/10/25, 14:30

Eishockey

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GRATUIT
DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Düsseldorfer EG
Eispiraten Crimmitschau
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Eispiraten Crimmitschau
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DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Lausitzer Füchse

28/09/25, 14:30

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CCM-Cup: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Deggendorfer SC - Finale
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DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs Krefeld Pinguine
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DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs Krefeld Pinguine

19/09/25, 17:00

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DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. EC Kassel Huskies

16/11/25, 13:30

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DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. EHC Freiburg

31/10/25, 18:00

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CCM-Cup: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Selber Wölfe
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Eispiraten Crimmitschau
DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. EV Landshut

05/12/25, 18:00

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DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Bietigheim Steelers
Eispiraten Crimmitschau
DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Bietigheim Steelers

19/10/25, 13:30

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DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Blue Devils Weiden
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01/03/26, 15:30

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DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. EV Landshut
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27/10/24, 15:30

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GRATUIT
DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Lausitzer Füchse
Eispiraten Crimmitschau
DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Lausitzer Füchse

02/10/24, 17:00

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GRATUIT
DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Starbulls Rosenheim
Eispiraten Crimmitschau
DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Starbulls Rosenheim

31/01/25, 18:00

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GRATUIT
DEL2: Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Krefeld Pinguine
Eispiraten Crimmitschau
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