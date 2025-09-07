Livestream premium Pay per View 5,90 € OHV Aurich 26/ 59,90 € VfL Fredenbeck 26/27 59,90 € 3. Liga Männer Hauptrunde 26/27 69,90 € Continuer OHV Aurich vs. VfL Fredenbeck OHV Aurich Männer 30/08/26, 14:45 À VENIR Dès 5,90 € Suivre Diffusion en direct vidéo de la partie OHV Aurich vs. VfL Fredenbeck de la 3. Liga Handball Männer le 30/08/2026. @handball-net @deutscherhandballbund @3-handball-liga #handball #handballnet #liga3 #dhb #staffel-nord-westHandball3. Handball-Liga MännerOHV Aurich MännerVfL Fredenbeck MännerOHV Aurich Männer est responsable de la production en direct, des commentaires et de la modération du chat.