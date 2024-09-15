02/09/26, 15:30 UPCOMING : Live in 21d • 4h • 49m • 5s
Diffusion en direct vidéo du match amical Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Mountfield HK le 02/09/2026. Les clubs seront financièrement associés aux bénéfices. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @starbulls-rosenheim
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