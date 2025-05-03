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Wanda Diamond League - Silesia - Commentaire de Robert Baumann et Maximilian Thorwirth

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Wanda Diamond League
Wanda Diamond League

23/08/26, 13:45 UPCOMING : Live in 19d • 19h • 9m • 58s

Video-Livestream des 13. Meetings in Silesia am 23.08.2026 um 15:45 Uhr im Rahmen der Wanda Diamond League 2026 - kommentiert von Robert Baumann und Maximilian Thorwirth. #leichtathletik #WorldAthletics #WandaDiamondLeague #WandaDiamondLeague2026 @world-athletics

L'athlétisme World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Wanda Diamond League
Ce livestream n'est disponible qu'en Allemagne.
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