 Vai al contenuto

Video premium

Ottieni questo video per soli 3,90 €

Visa MasterCard, PayPal, Sofortüberweisung

1. Liga Nord - Spieltag 14

. VfL Potsdam 1990 vs. TV Bissendorf-Holte

1. VfL Potsdam 1990 U19m
1. VfL Potsdam 1990 U19m

Da 3,90 €

JBLH maschile: Video-Livestream della partita 1. VfL Potsdam 1990 vs. TV Bissendorf-Holte. @jblhmaennlich @handball-net #handballnet

PallamanoJBLH männlich1. VfL Potsdam 1990 U19mTV Bissendorf-Holte U19m
1. VfL Potsdam 1990 U19m è responsabile del segnale live, dei commentatori e della moderazione della chat.

Altri video e foto di 1. VfL Potsdam 1990 U19m

Profili correlati

Hai troppi dispositivi attivi

Du hast das Gerätelimit erreicht.