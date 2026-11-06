Video premium Ottieni questo video per soli 3,90 € Pay per View 3,90 € Continua 1. Liga Nord - Spieltag 14. VfL Potsdam 1990 vs. TV Bissendorf-Holte 1. VfL Potsdam 1990 U19m Oggi, 14:45 Da 3,90 € Segui JBLH maschile: Video-Livestream della partita 1. VfL Potsdam 1990 vs. TV Bissendorf-Holte. @jblhmaennlich @handball-net #handballnetPallamanoJBLH männlich1. VfL Potsdam 1990 U19mTV Bissendorf-Holte U19m1. VfL Potsdam 1990 U19m è responsabile del segnale live, dei commentatori e della moderazione della chat.