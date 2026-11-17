Livestream premium Pay per View 7,90 € CHL Teampass 26/27 - Mannheim 29,90 € CHL: All-Access-Pass 2026/27 49,90 € Continua ViertelfinaleAdler Mannheim vs. HC Davos Champions Hockey League 01/12/26, 18:20 IN ARRIVO Da 7,90 € Segui Champions Hockey League: Video-Livestream della partita Adler Mannheim vs. HC Davos. @champions-hockey-league #eishockeyHockey su ghiaccioChampions Hockey LeagueAdler MannheimHC Davos Questo livestream è disponibile solo in alcuni paesi: Germania , Austria , Italia , Francia