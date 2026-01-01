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Pattinaggio artistico a rotelle
Deutscher Rollsport- und Inline- Verband e. V.
Deutscher Rollsport- und Inline- Verband e. V.
@driv-rollkunstlauf
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Sportkommission Rollkunstlauf
Profili simili
DRIV Rollkunstlaufen
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Niedersächsischer Rollsport und Inline Verband e.V.
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Deutschland Pokal 2017
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Internationaler Deutschland-Pokal 2018
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Rollkunstlaufen Europameisterschaft
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Deutsche Meisterschaft Rollkunstlaufen
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Sofie Hofferberth
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Melanie Sotskov
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Süddeutsche Meisterschaften 2019
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Monica Gimeno Coma
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Tom Tarek Schuur
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Internationaler Deutschland-Pokal 2019
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