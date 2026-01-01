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Hockey in linea
MSC Mambas
MSC Mambas
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Profili simili
Ahauser Maidy Dogs
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Oktoberfest ISC Mannheim 2019
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IVA Rhein-Main Patriots 1999 e.V.
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DRIV e.V. (Inlinehockey)
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Deutscher Inline Hockey Verband
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ISHC Bockumer Bulldogs e.V.
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Mendener Mambas
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Eisbären Juniors Skaterhockey
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Vfl Jade-Warriors
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SV Fehmarn Inline Hockey
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Empelde Maddogs
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