Livestream premium Pay per View 5,90 € OHV Aurich 26/ 59,90 € VfL Fredenbeck 26/ 59,90 € . Liga Uomini Fase principale 26/27 69,90 € Continua OHV Aurich vs. VfL Fredenbeck OHV Aurich Männer 30/08/26, 14:45 IN ARRIVO Da 5,90 € Segui Video-Livestream della partita OHV Aurich vs. VfL Fredenbeck della 3. Liga Handball Männer del 30/08/2026. @handball-net @deutscherhandballbund @3-handball-liga #handball #handballnet #liga3 #dhb #staffel-nord-westPallamano3. Handball-Liga MännerOHV Aurich MännerVfL Fredenbeck MännerOHV Aurich Männer è responsabile del segnale live, dei commentatori e della moderazione della chat.