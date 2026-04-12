Bowling
1. Bundesliga-Bowling - TSV Chemie Premnitz 1 vs. Sudden Strikes SG
TSV Chemie Premnitz e.V.·
@tsvchemiepremnitz
Bowling
1. Bundesliga-Bowling - TSV Chemie Premnitz 1 vs. BC Strike 99 Eisenhüttenstadt
TSV Chemie Premnitz e.V.·
Bowling
2. Bundesliga- Bowling - TSV Chemie Premnitz 2 vs. Bowling Crew Berlin
TSV Chemie Premnitz e.V.·
Bowling
2. Bundesliga- Bowling - TSV Chemie Premnitz 2 vs. Little Rollers Leipzig
TSV Chemie Premnitz e.V.·
Bowling
2. Bundesliga- Bowling - TSV Chemie Premnitz 2 vs. Striking Underdogs
TSV Chemie Premnitz e.V.·
Bowling
2. Bundesliga- Bowling - TSV Chemie Premnitz 2 vs. City Bowling Braunschweig
TSV Chemie Premnitz e.V.·
Bowling
2. Bundesliga- Bowling - TSV Chemie Premnitz 2 vs. Striking Underdogs
TSV Chemie Premnitz e.V.·
Bowling
2. Bundesliga - Bowling - TSV Chemie Premnitz 2 vs. Strikee's Bremen
TSV Chemie Premnitz e.V.·
Bowling
Bowling - 2. Bundesliga - TSV Chemie Premnitz 2 vs. Little Rollers Leipzig
TSV Chemie Premnitz e.V.·