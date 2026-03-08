@koenigswarthaersv
1. Frauen 2. Bundesliga Ost1. Männer 2. Verbandsliga2. Männer Kreisoberliga Staffel 2
Sportkegeln
Königswarthaer SV vs. SSV Warmensteinach
Königswarthaer SV· Heute, 11:00 Uhr
Auslosung KVS-Pokal
Königswarthaer SV· 08.03.26, 13:30 Uhr
Pauly DKBC-Pokal Königswarthaer SV vs. KC Schrezheim
Königswarthaer SV· 08.03.26, 09:00 Uhr
Königswarthaer SV vs. Hohnstädter SV
Königswarthaer SV· 01.03.26, 12:30 Uhr
Königswarthaer SV vs. Germania Schaftstädt
Königswarthaer SV· 01.02.26, 12:00 Uhr
DKBC- Pokal KSV Frauen Vs. 1. KC Weiherhof
Königswarthaer SV· 07.12.25, 12:00 Uhr