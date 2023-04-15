ProB Playoffs Achtelfinale: LOK BERNAU vs. TEAM EHINGEN URSPRING - Spiel 1 LOK BERNAU 15.04.23, 17:15 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Playoffspiels der 1. Runde LOK BERNAU vs. TEAM EHINGEN URSPRING aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga am 15.04.2023 #basketball #prob #probnord # #barmer2basketballbundesliga @lok-bernau @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa @team-ehingen-urspringBasketballTEAM EHINGEN URSPRINGBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaLOK BERNAU ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.