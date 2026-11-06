Premium-Video Hol dir dieses Video für nur 3,90 € Pay per View 3,90 € Weiter 1. Liga Nord - Spieltag 141. VfL Potsdam 1990 vs. TV Bissendorf-Holte 1. VfL Potsdam 1990 U19m Heute, 14:45 Uhr Ab 3,90 € Folgen JBLH männlich: Video-Livestream des Spiels 1. VfL Potsdam 1990 vs. TV Bissendorf-Holte. @jblhmaennlich @handball-net #handballnetHandballJBLH männlich1. VfL Potsdam 1990 U19mTV Bissendorf-Holte U19m1. VfL Potsdam 1990 U19m ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.